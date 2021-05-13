Dhanush's Role In Karthick Naren's D43 Is Revealed; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is playing the lead role in young filmmaker Karthick Naren's next directorial venture. The team had finished the first schedule of the project, which has been tentatively titled D43, before the corona second wave. Interestingly, director Karthick has now spilled beans on the role played by Dhanush in D43.

In a recent interview given to a leading online media, the young talent revealed that the National award-winner is playing an investigative journalist in the movie. According to the filmmaker, D43 is a complete commercial thriller, which mainly depicts the role a journalist plays in society.

At the same time, the movie also revolves around the deep bonding between a brother-sister duo. The director revealed that the Dhanush starter is not an out-and-out genre-based movie, that goes overboard with the commercial elements. He also added that D43 is a film that is specially designed for big screens, and they are hoping to release the film in theatres only.

As reported earlier, Dhanush and the D43 team had wrapped up the first schedule of the Karthick Naren directorial by the beginning of February 2021. In the interview, the filmmaker confirmed that the next schedule shooting of the highly anticipated project will be kickstarted after the National award-winner returns from Los Angeles, where he is currently shooting for The Gray Man.

Malavika Mohanan, the Master actress is playing the female lead opposite Dhanush in D43. The Dhanush starrer marks the Tamil debut of the acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who has scripted some popular films including Virus and Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the project. D43 is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sathya Jyothi Films.