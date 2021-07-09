Dhanush-Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby Achieves Rare Feat!

Here's big news for Dhanush and Sai Pallavi fans! The duo's highly celebrated peppy number 'Rowdy Baby' from their 2018 action comedy film Maari 2 has set a new record by becoming the first and fastest liked south Indian song on YouTube. Jointly choreographed by Prabhu Deva and Jani master, the track garnered a huge deal of attention solely owing to Dhanush and Pallavi's effortless dance moves and their sizzling chemistry on-screen.

Shared by Wunderbar Studios on their official YouTube channel on January 2, 2019, the song has so far garnered 5 million likes and 1.1 billion views on the video streaming platform. Crooned by the leading man Dhanush and Dhee, the catchy song has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Interestingly, the song has also been penned by the actor.

Valimai Makes History; Ajith Starrer Defeats Avengers: Endgame And Baahubali 2!

Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai; His Latest Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!

Well, as the song creates history with its rare yet massive feat, and overwhelmed fans are now taking the internet by storm by trending hashtags #5MLikesForGlobalHitRowdyBaby on Twitter to celebrate the huge record made.

Talking about Maari 2, the film written and directed by Balaji Mohan is backed by Dhanush under his production house Wunderbar Films. Also featuring Krishna, Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vidya Pradeep, Robo Shankar, Kalloori Vinoth and Kaali Venkat, the film is a sequel to the actor's 2015 film Maari which also starred Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

With respect to Sai Pallavi and Dhanush's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam and Rahul Sankrityan's Shyam Singha Roy. As of Dhanush, he is making his debut in Hollywood with Joe-Russo Brother's The Gray Man. The actor also has Karthick Naren's #D43 apart from Bollywood film Atrangi Re (directed by Aanand L Rai) and a yet-to-be-titled Telugu project with Sekhar Kammula.