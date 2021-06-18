Dhanush To Team Up With Sekhar Kammula For A Trilingual Film!

As fans and followers of Dhanush await his highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram today, a massive update of his next has just hit the internet. Apparently, renowned production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas took to their Twitter handle today (June 18) to announce their big collaboration with Dhanush and Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula, for their film tentatively titled Production No 4.

Going by the announcement poster, the film will be backed by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under SVCLLP Banner. Revealing that the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, the tweet read, "The two Men who crossed the barriers to Celebrate Cinema The National Award Winners @dhanushkraja & @sekharkammula collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu - Hindi Trilingual FILM Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner!"

The two Men who crossed the barriers to Celebrate Cinema 🎥



The National Award Winners @dhanushkraja 🤩 & @sekharkammula 🔥 collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu - Hindi Trilingual FILM



Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner ! pic.twitter.com/GcBkGqzd1R — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) June 18, 2021

Notably, the film will mark Dhanush's maiden venture in Tollywood and fans especially the Telugu-speaking ones are super excited with the latest big announcement.

Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Feel About Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj's Film!

Jagame Thandhiram India Release Time And More: Everything You Need To Know!

For the unversed, director Sekhar Kammula is best known for his films including Happy Days, Anand and Fidaa. The 49-year-old's Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is yet to be released. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on April 2, it was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On the other hand, Dhanush is super busy with his upcoming films and releases. His Jagame Thandhiram will be out today on Netflix, marking his first film to release digitally. He will next be seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Dhanush is also a part of Karthick Naren's #D43 and Hollywood film The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. His previous film Karnan was released on April 9, marking his first film to release post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown (initial).