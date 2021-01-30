Dhruv Vikram To Play The Lead In Mari Selvaraj's Next; Pa Ranjith Turns Producer For The Project!

Dhruv Vikram, the young actor is all set to team up with the talented filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, for his next outing in Tamil cinema. The exciting update was confirmed by Pa Ranjith, the popular director who bankrolls the project, recently. Pa Ranjith took to his official Twitter page and shared the exciting news, by sharing a picture with Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj.

"Excited to associate with @mari_selvaraj for his third film. Am sure his and #DhurvVikram combination will be a successful one. Thanks to @GRfilmssg and @LRCF6204 for setting this up @officialneelam2 @pro_guna #மகிழ்ச்சி", wrote the highly exciting filmmaker-producer on his Twitter post.

To the unversed, Mari Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith have earlier collaborated for the former's directorial debut Pariyerum Perumal, which was released in 2018. For Dhruv Vikram, on the other hand, it is the first collaboration with both the filmmakers. As per the reports, the trio is joining hands for a sports drama that is set in a rural backdrop.

According to director Mari Selvaraj, the untitled project depicts the life of a kabaddi player from rural Tamil Nadu in a raw and lively manner, which Tamil cinema has never seen before. The Karnan director also revealed that Dhruv Vikram is expected to start training for the film, which is an intense sports drama, very soon.

Dhruv Vikram, the leading man stated that both director Mari Selvaraj and producer Pa Ranjith are similar to his father Vikram, when it comes to the dedication to their craft. The actor feels fortunate to join hands with two of the most-loved talents of Tamil cinema, for his next outing.

Coming to his acting career, Dhruv Vikram is all set to share the screen with his father Vikram in the upcoming Karthik Subbaraj directorial. The project, which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 60, is expected to start rolling very soon.

