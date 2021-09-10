Dikkiloona Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Earlier today (September 10) Santhanam's science-fiction comedy film Dikkiloona released on ZEE5 coinciding with the Ganesh festival. Within hours of its release, the film has leaked on infamous piracy based websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in high definition quality, which unfortunately might now hinder its viewership on the OTT platform.

Not just Dikkiloona, but several festival releases (both theatrical and OTT) including Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam, Nani's Tuck Jagadish, Rahul Ramakrishna's NET were also leaked within minutes.

Penned and helmed by Karthik Yogi, Dikkiloona is bankrolled by renowned producers KS Sinish and Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film marks Santhanam's second release of 2021 after Parris Jeyaraj (February 12). Interestingly, the latest film is his maiden OTT release. Featuring Anagha and Shirin Kanchwala as the female leads, the film stars former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a key role. The other cast members of Dikkiloona include Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Rajendran, Munishanth, Sha Ra and Arun Alexander.

The comedy entertainer was announced in September 2019, and the complete shoot was wrapped up in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The film was expected to release in theatres in April 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Dikkiloona has music scored one of the most popular composers Yuvan Shankar Raja. Arvi and Jomin have taken care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Meanwhile, Santhanam is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming films Server Sundaram and Sabapathy directed by Anand Balki and Srinivasa Rao respectively.