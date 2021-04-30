Director & Cinematographer KV Anand Passes Away; Allu Arjun, Khusbhu & Other Celebs Mourn The Loss

Director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away on Friday morning at a private hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack. He was 54.

As per TOI report, the director had a sudden chest pain late in the night yesterday, post which he himself drove his car to the hospital and got himself admitted. As per film analyst Ramesh Bala's tweets, the legendary director passed away at 3 am and his mortal remains will be brought to his home in Adyar. He also said that the last rites of late KV Aanand will take place today evening.

Fans and celebrities like Allu Arjun, Khusbhu Sundar and others mourned the loss of the director.

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family. Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand."

Also Read: Arun Vijay's Producer-Father-In-Law NS Mohan Passes Away Due To Age-Related Ailments

Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Just unbelievable!! #RIP #KVAnand 🙏 🙏" and Harris Jayaraj commented, "unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand."

Also Read: Vijay Fans' Gesture Amid Second Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic Wins Hearts

Aishwarya Rajesh shared a picture and wrote, "Shocking ... i can't believe this... RIP sir 💔💔💔💔," Gautam Karthik wrote, "We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family..," Priyadarshan tweeted, "Shocked and Saddened to hear the loss of dear K V Anand. Heartfelt condolences #KVAnand" and Manoj Manchu wrote, "#KVAnand sir u left too soon ... strength to your family and fans ... Om Shanti🙏."

For the uninitiated, Anand turned director with Kanaa Kanden, and his film Ayan starring Suriya became a huge commercial success. His other popular films include Mudhalavan and Sivaji (as cinematographer), Ko, Maattrraan and Kavan (as director). He had also received National Film Award for Best Cinematography in 1995 for Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath, which was also his debut project. Not only in south, he had also worked in Hindi cinema and cranked the camera for movies like Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, Anil Kapoor's Nayak, Khakee, etc.