Director Shankar’s Daughter Aishwarya Gets Hitched To Cricketer Rohit Damodaran

Popular director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya Shankar tied the knot with TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) cricketer Rohit Damodaran on Sunday (June 27) in a private ceremony in Chennai. According to reports, the wedding took place in Mahabalipuram where a grand set was erected by renowned art director Muthuraj.

Among the invitees, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Subramaniam also graced the event. Shankar had even shared a picture with the trio today (June 28) on his social media handle, to thank them for attending the ceremony and blessing the newlyweds. He wrote on his Twitter handle, "My heartfelt thanks & gratitude to our Hon. Chief Minister @mkstalin for his precious time to grace us with his warm&loving presence at my daughter's wedding & making it a memorable blessing.Thanks to Health Minister @Subramanian_ma &MLA @Udhaystalin for blessing the couple." (sic)

Notably, Aishwarya is a doctor by profession and Rohit is the son of industrialist Damodaran, who is also the owner of one of the teams of TNPL- Madurai Panthers. Reportedly, the wedding was attended by close family members and friends along with a few selected guests. It is said that a grand reception for Shankar's colleagues from the film industry will be held once the COVID-19 condition gets back to normalcy.

On the work front, Shankar will next be joining hands with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of his Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan. He will also be directing Ram Charan for #RC15. On the other hand, his highly anticipated film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan is currently going through a legal dispute.