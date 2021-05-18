Director Shankar's Mother S Muthulakshmi Passes Away At 88

Director Shankar's mother S Muthulakshmi passed away. The 88-year-old breathed her last on Tuesday (May 18, 2021), due to an age-related illness. As per the sources close to Shankar, his mother was not affected by the coronavirus. The final rites of the deceased are expected to be held in Chennai on Wednesday (May 19).

The fans of the filmmaker and the Tamil cinema celebrities took to social media to pay respect to S Muthulakshmi. Cheran, the popular filmmaker, took to his official Twitter page and paid respect to Shankar's mother with a condolence tweet. "@shankarshanmugh தங்களின் தாயாருக்கு என் இதயப்பூர்வமான அஞ்சலி .. அவரின் ஆன்மா அமைதிகொள்ளட்டும்..," wrote Cheran.

In many of his interviews, Shankar had fondly mentioned how his mother was his pillar of strength during the tough times, and always supported him when he decided to pursue a career in films.

Shankar is also going through a tough phase in his filmmaking career, with the legal battle over the highly anticipated project Indian 2. The magnum opus, which features Kamal Haasan in the titular role, was delayed indefinitely due to various issues. Meanwhile, Lyca Productions, the banner that bankrolls the project, filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker to prevent him from directing other films before completing Indian 2.

However, Shankar already has two mega-budget ventures. He is planning to direct the Ram Charan-starring Telugu project, which has been tentatively titled RC 15, next. The senior director is also planning to direct the Bollywood remake of his blockbuster movie Anniyan, with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. But, the Anniyan remake is also entangled in a legal issue, after the producer of the original, Aascar Ravichandran filed a copyright infringement case against the filmmaker.