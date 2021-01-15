Director Suseenthiran’s Mother Jayalakshmi Passes Away

Popular director Suseenthiran's mother Jayalakshmi passed away on Friday (January 15, 2021) after suffering a massive heart attack at her residence in Tamil Nadu's Oddanchatram. She was 62.

Jayalakshmi is survived by her husband Nalluswamy and two children including Suseenthiran and Thai Saravanan. Her last rites will reportedly be held today evening.

Well, the news of Jayalakshmi's death has come as a shocker to many, as just yesterday, Suseenthiran's highly anticipated film Eeswaran was released coinciding with the harvest festival Pongal. The rural entertainer starring Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal was highly appreciated by the audience.

Backed by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their respective banners Madhav Media and D Company, the film also features Bharathiraja, Bala Saravanan, Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Manoj Bharathiraja, Stunt Silva and Bava Lakshmanan.

Suseenthiran made his directorial debut with the 2009 film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. His 2011 film Azhagarsamiyin Kudhirai bagged the year's National Film Award in the category Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His best works include Jeeva (2014), Paayum Puli (2015), Pandiya Naadu (2013), Vilu Ambu (2016) among many others.

Suseenthiran's upcoming projects are Angelina and Shiva Shivaa.

Also Read: Eeswaran Day 1 Box Office Collection: Simbu Starrer Opens To Average Response

Also Read: Eeswaran Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About The Simbu Starrer