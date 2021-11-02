Diwali 2021 Special Movies On Television: Doctor, Sarpatta Parambarai & Other Tamil Movies
Diwali is just days away and we can feel the celebration in the air already. For Tamil movie buffs, the festive occasion this year is indeed going to be a gala affair. Not just theatrical ones, but Kollywood will also have OTT releases and television premieres to offer to the audiences this time on the special day.
For the uninitiated, biggies of the industry like Annaatthe, Vaa Deal and Enemy are releasing on November 4 in theatres. On the flip side, Suriya's Jai Bhim has already been released ahead of the festive occasion on Amazon Prime Video, while Sasikumar's MGR Magan will hit Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali.
Well, if you are a TV person, do not worry, as we also have a full list of films hitting the mini-screens on the occasion. Scroll down for the list.
Doctor
Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Doctor will premiere on Sun TV followed by an OTT release on Netflix on November 4. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu and Archana Chandhoke will be telecast at 6.30 pm.
Sarpatta Parambarai
One of the highly acclaimed films of Arya, Sarpatta Parambarai will be hitting Kalaingar TV on the occasion of Diwali. Written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the sports action film which was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, will premiere at 6.30 pm. The film also stars Pasupathy, Dushara Vjayan and John Vijay in key roles.
Dikkiloona
Santhanam's Dikkiloona will also be telecast on November 4. The science-fiction romantic comedy has an ensemble cast including Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu and Arun Alexander. Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film received a lukewarm response upon its release on ZEE5. Dikkiloona will be screened on Zee Tamil at 6 pm.
Karnan
Dhanush's highly talked about film Karnan was released in theatres on April 9, 2021, and was received well by the audiences. Well, the Mari Selvaraj directorial is also gearing up to hit the mini-screens. The film will premiere on Zee Tamil at 12.30 pm. Loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam violence, Karnan marks the leading lady Rajisha Vijayan's debut Tamil film.