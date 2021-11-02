Diwali 2021 Special Movies On Television: Doctor, Sarpatta Parambarai & Other Tamil Movies

Doctor

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Doctor will premiere on Sun TV followed by an OTT release on Netflix on November 4. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu and Archana Chandhoke will be telecast at 6.30 pm.

Sarpatta Parambarai

One of the highly acclaimed films of Arya, Sarpatta Parambarai will be hitting Kalaingar TV on the occasion of Diwali. Written and helmed by Pa Ranjith, the sports action film which was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, will premiere at 6.30 pm. The film also stars Pasupathy, Dushara Vjayan and John Vijay in key roles.

Dikkiloona

Santhanam's Dikkiloona will also be telecast on November 4. The science-fiction romantic comedy has an ensemble cast including Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu and Arun Alexander. Directed by Karthik Yogi, the film received a lukewarm response upon its release on ZEE5. Dikkiloona will be screened on Zee Tamil at 6 pm.

Karnan

Dhanush's highly talked about film Karnan was released in theatres on April 9, 2021, and was received well by the audiences. Well, the Mari Selvaraj directorial is also gearing up to hit the mini-screens. The film will premiere on Zee Tamil at 12.30 pm. Loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam violence, Karnan marks the leading lady Rajisha Vijayan's debut Tamil film.