Doctor Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Doctor is all over the internet. The film is trending big time on social media, courtesy, the massive responses coming in from the theatres. As expected, the action-thriller has been getting stupendous reviews online with many appreciating the film's concept, storyline and narration.

The comedy sequences, performances of the actors particularly Sivakarthikeyan have been well-received by fans and the audience, and it indeed is proof that the film was worth the wait and hype. In fact, fans have been appreciating the leading man and the entire team for believing in their film and waiting for the theatres to open rather than opting for a digital release, which was even speculated months back. Interestingly, more than Sivakarthikeyan fans, Vijay's legion of followers are happy with Doctor's verdict who are now pinning high hopes on Nelson Dilipkumar-Thalapathy's forthcoming film Beast.

Well, amid all brouhaha, Doctor has leaked online on infamous piracy based platforms and websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. Let us tell you that this is not the first when a film released in theatres has leaked online. Recently, films like Pei Mama and Laabam were also leaked online within hours of their release in theatres. Well, the unfortunate leak has also left fans worried as they request people to respect the efforts of the team and watch the film only in theatres instead of such piracy based platforms and websites. With its sudden leak, the film's collection at the box office might also get impacted big time.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, Doctor's supporting cast includes Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Arun Alexander, Archana Chandhoke and Zaara Vineet.

The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was earlier scheduled to release in 2020, however, the makers postponed the date owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown.