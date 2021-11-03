Doctor Movie Day 25 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Joins Rs 100 Crore Club!

Yes, you read that right! Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Doctor has successfully grossed a whopping Rs 100 crore at the box office with its 25 day of theatrical run. KJR Studios, one of the producers of the film shared the big news through their Twitter handle on Tuesday (November 2).

They tweeted, "25 days of this vera maari BLOCKBUSTER making you laugh, clap & cheer! We're happy to declare that #Doctor has officially grossed 100 Crores in Theatrical #DOCTORHits100Crs This victory is yours as much as ours."

Along with the tweet, the team also shared a 42-second video displaying glimpses of the audience's reaction to the film. In the footage, the makers also thanked Tirupati Elumalaiyan, distributors, theatre owners, press, media, fans, audiences and well-wishers for all their love and support.

On the other hand, Sivkarthikeyan's banner Sivkarthikeyan Productions, which has also backed Doctor, thanked everyone for making the film a super success as they tweeted, "That's a massive 25th day for our #DOCTOR Thanks to all the distributors, exhibitors, press, media and finally, the fans & audience for this humongous response for our #DOCTOR. We, the team of #DOCTOR thank you once again from the bottom of our heart."

Let us tell you that the film opened to a massive opening as it grossed Rs 8.2 crore in Tamil Nadu (on day 1). The positive word of mouth and favourable reviews online had indeed helped the film garner wide audience attention. Doctor was highly praised for its screenplay, direction, songs, comical sequences and of course acting chops of the actors, especially the leading man, who nailed his role to perfection.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor was released on October 9. The action-comedy drama features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Archana Chandhoke, Milind Soman and Ilavarasu in prominent roles. The technical team of the film consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.