Doctor Movie Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthkeyan’s Film Continues Its Remarkable Journey!

Nelson Dilipkumar's second venture Doctor is on a dream run. Starring Sivkarthikeyan in the lead, the film opened to a terrific opening as it grossed Rs 8.2 crore in Tamil Nadu. With its second day of theatrical run, the sensational thriller acquired an impressive collection of Rs 10.4 crore, and now with its third day run, the film is said to have accumulated an overall collection of more than Rs 21 crore (gross). On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Doctor has reportedly exceeded Rs 30 crore (gross).

Post multiple postponements, the film finally hit the theatres on October 9. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was initially scheduled to release in 2020, however, the makers had to postpone the release due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Notably, there were also rumours about the film's direct release on a popular over-the-top platform, however, according to reports, the makers decided to go the conventional way rejecting all offers.

Talking about the film's review, the audiences are still in awe of the film with many praising the well-crafted and researched storyline and performances of the actors, especially Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Doctor is backed by the actor's production house Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Kotapadi J Rajesh's KJR Studios, and the supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Archana Chandhoke, Milind Soman and Ilavarasu. The technical team of the film consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.

The action thriller's satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV, while the streaming rights are reportedly acquired by SUN NXT and Netflix.

On the work front, Sivkarthiekyan has two projects in the pipeline. These include Ravikumar's Ayalaan and Cibi Chakravarthi's Don.