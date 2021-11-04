Doctor Movie Release Date And Streaming Time On Netflix, Details Here!

Seasoned actor Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his latest release Doctor helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action comedy film recently grossed a whopping Rs 100 crore at the box office. Well, after almost 28 days of its grand release, Doctor is all set to stream on Netflix and premiere on Sun TV. The film will have its world television premiere on November 4, Thursday at 6.30 pm on Sun TV (and the Sun NXT platform) on the occasion of Diwali.

Post its premiere on the popular channel, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will be made available on Netflix on November 5. Though an official confirmation is awaited about the film's timing on the streaming platform, one can expect its launch at 12.30 pm (IST).

Doctor released in theatres on October 9 after multiple postponements. Though there were speculations about the film's direct release on an OTT platform, the team had rubbished them saying that it will only release in theatres. During the same time, there were also reports suggesting that Rajesh Kotapadi of KJR Studios, (one of the producers of the film) had unfollowed Nelson, Sivkarthikeyan and music director Anirudh Ravichander owing to tension within the team.

Previously, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid, which was again postponed owing to the COVID-19 restrictions and seating occupancy in cinema halls.

Doctor is jointly backed by the leading man's Sivkarthikeyan Productions and Kotapadi J Rajesh's KJR Studios. The film's supporting cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, Archana Chandhoke, Milind Soman and Ilavarasu. The technical team of the comedy-drama consists of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.

Talking about Sivkarthikeyan's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayalaan and Don. The actor has also announced his film Singa Paathai directed by Ashok.