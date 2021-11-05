Doctor Movie TRP Rating: Sivkarthikeyan Starrer To Break All Records On TV?

Sivakarthikeyan's recently released film Doctor made its world television premiere on Sun TV on the festive occasion of Diwali on November 4. Fans and followers of the actor who missed the film's theatrical viewing indeed were on cloud nine as they finally could feast their eyes on what's said to be one of the blockbuster entertainers.

The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar was premiered at a prime time of 6.30 pm, which might have helped it garner much attention from the mini-screen audiences as well. Well, if reports are to be believed, Doctor's premiere might break previous TRP records of Kollywood forerunners. Though netizens have been speculating the TRP (Television Rating Point) ratings of the film since its premiere, one will have to wait for the official details to know the exact numbers. As of now, the Tamil films on the top TRP rating list are Viswasam, Bigil, Sarkar, Mersal, Asuran, Kaidhi, 2.0 and Petta.

Doctor Movie Release Date And Streaming Time On Netflix, Details Here!

Annaatthe Day 1 Box Office Collection: Good Start For Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh Starrer!

Coming back to Doctor, the film recently joined the Rs 100 crore club with its terrific theatrical run. Written by Nelson, the action comedy film has also released on Netflix and Sun NXT, a day after its television premiere. For the unversed, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer was released on October 9 in theatres. Though the film was expected to hit the cinemas in 2020, the makers deferred the release due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The supporting cast of Doctor includes Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Archana Chandhoke, Arun Alexander, Zaara Vineet, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman and Sreeja Ravi. Upon its release, the film garnered huge appreciation from all corners especially for its well-crafted and engaging story, Sivkarthikeyan's quirky avatar. performances of the actors and gripping music by Anirudh Ravichander.