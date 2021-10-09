Doctor Movie Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Must Read Before Watching Sivakarthikeyan’s Film!

It's finally here! The most awaited film of Sivakarthikeyan, Doctor has at last seen the light of day. The action-thriller, which hit the silver screens on Friday (October 9), has opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us tell you that the film has hit the cinemas after multiple release postponements. Moreover, there were also speculations about its digital release on a popular OTT platform.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has been getting a stupendous response from the theatres. The first day first shows have already garnered a great deal of attention and it is evident as fans trend #DoctorFDFS on Twitter. Doctor has undeniably managed to capture the attention of the audience with its engaging narration and super crisp storytelling along with impeccable performances of the actors. The film's comedy sequences featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Yogi Babu have won hearts too. Overall, the Nelson Kumar directorial has generated rave reviews from the audience and trade experts.

Doctor has already done an excellent pre-release business, and now with the positive response coming in, looks like the film has set the cash registers ringing. Featuring Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film has an ensemble cast including Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Shaji Chen, Deepa Shankar, Redin Kingsley, Archana Chandhoke and Raghu Ram.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, the film's digital and satellite rights have been bought by Netflix and Sun TV. The film's technical team includes popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor R Nirmal and cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan. Let us tell you that Doctor's 3 songs- 'Chellamma', 'Nenjame' and 'So Baby' were instant chartbusters and are still ruling music streaming platforms.

