Doctor Release: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer’s OTT Rights Sold For A Humongous Price? Might Stream From THIS Date!

Just recently, speculations were rife about Doctor's OTT release. It was reported that the makers have finally decided to skip its theatrical release and proceed with digital streaming offers. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.

Though there is no official confirmation, it is rumoured that the OTT team has bought the digital rights of the film for a massive Rs 42 crore. Well, considering the big digital offer and hype around the film since its maiden announcement, Doctor is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

Let us add that earlier, one of the producers of the film Rajesh Kotapadi had stated that he is bearing all the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, despite having a fully ready film. Further adding that it is not the right time to talk about the film, the producer wrote in his statement, "I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release. Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand. At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand and oblige."

Doctor was initially slated to release theatrically by the end of 2020, however, the plan was dropped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Post several postponements, Sivakarthikeyan's film was finally expected to release on the occasion of Eid 2021 on May 13, which was again pushed back.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with KJR Studios, Doctor features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Archana Chandhoke, Yogi Babu and Vinay in key roles. The technical team includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal.