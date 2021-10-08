Doctor Pre-Release Business: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Kicks Off On A High Note!

After multiple postponements, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor is all set to hit the cinemas on Saturday (October 9). Although the film was expected to release in late 2020, the makers had to postpone the plan as shooting and post-production came to a stop owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The team indeed went through a lot due to the prolonged delay as was evident in one of the statements issued by producer Rajesh Kotapadi on May 12, 2021.

He wrote, "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor every day. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial and material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release. Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand. At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand and oblige. Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release- KJR."

Though there is no confirmation, reports even suggested that Rajesh unfollowed Sivakarthikeyan along with Doctor's director and music composer Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander respectively, hinting at some tension within the team. Well, as they say, all's well that ends well.

Interestingly, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has done excellent business as it has garnered Rs 27.60 crore with its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights. If reports are to be believed, Doctor, made on a budget of Rs 45 crore has acquired Rs 6.25 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 4 crore with its overseas, Karnataka and Hindi theatrical rights respectively. On the other hand, the film's satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV while digital rights have been bought by Netflix. Before its massive release, the film has done a business of Rs 62.60 and the table profit is Rs 12 crore.

Doctor's Pre-Release Business Details Are Here

Movie Budget: Rs 45 crore

Sivakarthikeyan Remuneration: Rs 30 crore

TN Theatrical Rights: Rs 27.60 crore

Overseas Rights: Rs 6 25 crore

Karnataka Rights: Rs 75 lakh

Telugu Dubbing Rights: Rs 1.5 crore

Hindi Dubbing Rights: Rs 4 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs 9 crore (Sun TV)

Digital rights: Rs 11 crore (Netflix)

Audio rights: Rs 2.5 crore (Sony)

Total business: Rs 62.60 crore

Table Profit: Rs 12 crore

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, Doctor has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Apart from the actress, the thriller also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Arun Alexander and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke.