Doctor: Producer Breaks Silence On Film’s Release; Unfollows Sivakarthikeyan & Team On Social Media

Post several postponements, the producer of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Rajesh Kotapadi has finally opened up about the film's release. In a statement released today (May 12), the producer said that he has been bearing all financial constraints caused by COVID-19 in spite of having a fully ready film in hand.

He tweeted, "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor every day. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial and material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release. Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand."

Rajesh further added that he doesn't wish to talk about the film's release as of now, as it is not the right time to talk about a celebratory event amid COVID-19 pandemic. Hinting that Doctor's release might take more time, he said, "At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand and oblige. Stay home, take care of your family, respect the regulations. We as a country need to recover to rejoice a release- KJR."

Though the statement has disappointed many, Sivakarthikeyan fans who were expecting the release on the special occasion of Eid as announced recently, expressed support to the team. On the other hand, what has come as a surprise to many is the fact that the producer has unfollowed Sivakarthikeyan along with Doctor's director and music composer Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander respectively, hinting at some tension within the team. With several netizens speculating the reason behind the latest development, we will have to wait and watch if any of the team members disclose the ongoing issue.