Doctor Release: Sivakarthikeyan-Priya Arul Mohan’s Action Comedy To Hit The Screens On THIS Date!

The highly anticipated film Doctor will now release on March 26, 2021. The lead actor of the film, Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media handle to confirm the news with a brand new poster. Though the actor didn't reveal much about the film, he shared the release date with the hashtag #DoctorfromMarch26.

In the monochrome poster of the film, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen holding a scalpel in one of his bloodied hands.

The intriguing poster also included the cast and crew details of Doctor. Well, fans and followers of the popular actor are highly impressed with the new poster and are celebrating the release date announcement of the film in full swing.

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with KJR Studios, the action comedy film stars Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Doctor's music is scored by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander. The entertainer marks Anirudh's fifth collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan after Ethir Neechal (2013), Maan Karate (2014), Remo (2016) and Velaikkaran (2017).

Doctor will feature an ensemble cast including Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke, Yogi Babu and Vinay playing pivotal roles. Vijay Karthik Kannan has cranked the camera for the film, while the editing is carried out by R Nirmal.

Notably, the film marks the second directorial venture of Nelson Dilipkumar, who previously helmed Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila. Interestingly, the director is all set to make it big with his forthcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay tentatively titled #Thalapathy65.

On a related note, Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects include Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar and recently announced Don helmed by Cibi, a former associate of director Atlee. The actor is also bankrolling Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's Vaazhi starring Pradeep and Bhanu.

