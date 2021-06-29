Doctor Release: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer To Take The OTT Route Through Disney+ Hotstar?

Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor recently made headlines after its producer Rajesh Kotapadi opened up about the film's release. Stating that he is bearing all the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic despite having a completely ready film, he tweeted on May 12, "You have been asking us for updates about #Doctor everyday. As a Producer, I'm bearing all the financial and material constraints caused by COVID-19 with a fully ready film in hand. I'm doing everything within my power to get the film the right release. Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on another hand."

He further added that he did not want to talk about Doctor's release considering the current pandemic situation where nothing is certain. Though Rajesh's statement had disappointed many, especially Sivakarthikeyan fans, what has now come as a big surprise is a buzz about the film's direct-to-OTT release. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film are gearing up for Doctor's release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Doctor: Producer Breaks Silence On Film's Release; Unfollows Sivakarthikeyan & Team On Social Media

Though the date is not confirmed, rumours say that the action comedy drama will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Reportedly, the makers will soon let out an official confirmation about the film's digital release. It is to be noted that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was previously planned to be released on the festive occasion of Eid 2021. However, the team had to postpone the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Is Postponed; To Release On Ramzan 2021

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with KJR Studios, Doctor features Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Priyanka Arul Mohan, Archana Chandhoke, Yogi Babu and Vinay. Vijay Karthik Kannan has cranked the camera for the film while the editing is carried out by R Nirmal. The film's music is scored by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander.