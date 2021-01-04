Doctor: The Sivakarthikeyan-Nelson Dilip Kumar Project Is Wrapped Up!

Sivakarthikeyan, the actor-producer, and director Nelson Dilip Kumar wrapped up their much-awaited first collaboration, the upcoming comedy thriller Doctor. The exciting update was revealed by the cast and crew members of Doctor through their official social media pages by sharing the inside pictures of the wrap-up party.

Nelson Dilip Kumar, the director of the project shared the pictures on his official Twitter page and thanked his team and leading man Sivakarthikeyan for the fun experience. "Wrapped up #doctor it was a memorable one with lots of fun and love in the sets, spl thanks to my thambi @Siva_Kartikeyan for making this possible, hilarious days", wrote Nelson in his Twitter post.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, the leading lady of the project, took to her official Instagram page and shared the pictures with a special note. "It's a wrap for #doctor , most favourite film , most memorable one , close to my heart , what a journey it has been ❤️", wrote the young actress in her post.

Recently, it was rumoured that Doctor is gearing up for a direct to OTT release, and the streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. However, the sources close to the Sivakarthikeyan starrer rubbished the rumours, and confirmed that the movie will only get released in the theatres.

Coming to Doctor, the movie features the leading man Sivakarthikeyan in the role of a medical practitioner who gets entangled in a series of hilarious events. Even though the actor shares a great friendship with director Nelson Dilip Kumar for the past 14 years, it took them so long to come together for a film.

Priyanka Arul Mohan who made her acting debut with the Nani starrer Gang Leader, is making her Tamil debut as the leading lady of Doctor. Yogi Babu and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant and host Archana Chandhoke appear in the other key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the project, which is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and KJR Studios.

