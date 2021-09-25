Doctor Trailer: The Power-Packed Update Of Sivakarthikeyan Starrer To Be Out Today At 5 PM

The day has finally arrived. The most awaited trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor will be out today at 5 pm. Just recently that actor had left his fans overjoyed by announcing the film's release date. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is finally hitting the theatres on October 9. It is worth mentioning that earlier reports had suggested that the team has locked deals with a popular OTT platform for its digital premiere.

However, with the COVID-19 situation in control, the team decided to opt for the theatrical release, as promised earlier. Initially, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release in late 2020, however, the makers decided to postpone the date owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film recently made headlines when one of its producers Rajesh Kotapadi had opened up about the film's release and claimed that he has been bearing financial constraints caused by COVID-19 in spite of having a fully ready film in hand. Well, all's well that ends well.

Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Beast Delhi Schedule; Airport Pictures Go Viral!

Dhanush And Selvaraghavan To Kickstart Naane Varuven Shoot In October: Reports

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with Rajesh's KJR Studios, Doctor has Gang Leader (Telugu) actress Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, who will also be seen playing the love interest of Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Apart from the diva, the thriller also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Ilavarasu, Arun Alexander and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke.

The technical team of Doctor includes cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, editor R Nirmal and popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Last year one of the songs of the film titled 'Chellamma' was well received by social media users. For those who are unaware, the peppy track penned by Sivakarthikeyan was about the ban on TikTok in India. The other tracks including 'Nenjame' and 'So Baby' have also been released.