Dulquer Salmaan Lends His Voice For A Heart-Warming Poetry In R Madhavan’s Maara

Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath is all set for a global premiere on January 8, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video and will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories. Directed by Dhilip Kumar, produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under Pramod films, the Tamil romantic musical drama is certainly one of the most awaited films of the year.

Maara is an adaptation of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film Charlie and beautifully captures the essence of the original and presents a new and unique fairy-tale world of Maara and Paaru. As a token of love and appreciation, Dulquer Salmaan aka Charlie has recited a heart-warming and thoughtfully woven poetry for Maara that will immediately touch the hearts of fans across.

Earlier, R Madhavan had also posted a video thanking his friend Dulquer for the special poetry that he has recited in the video. Director Dhilip also expressed his excitement and posted on his social media.

Responding to Madhavan's sweet wishes, Dulquer also took to his social media and wrote, "Thank you dearest Maddy-na. You've been a huge inspiration! I was really touched when you & the team wanted to include me/Charlie in some way in #Maara! All of us from team #Charlie wish team #Maara only the best. We cannot wait to watch your version! love & prayers!".

Thank you dearest Maddy-na. You’ve been a huge inspiration ! I was really touched when you & the team wanted to include me/charlie in some way in #Maara ! All of us from team #Charlie wish team #Maara only the best. We cannot wait to watch your version ! love & prayers ! 🤗🤗😘😘 https://t.co/UQb8ZkYBNp — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 5, 2021

Interestingly, Maara's trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts within hours of launch making it one of the most loved trailers. Apart from R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara features Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles.

Save the date and embark on a beautiful journey on 8th January 2021 with Paaru as she traverses through a new realm of art, music, drama, romance, hope, ensuring a sour-searching experience as she goes out to find Maara.

