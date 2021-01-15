Eeswaran Day 2 Box Office Collection: Simbu Starrer Holds Steady

Despite 50% occupancy at the theatres and having a tough competition with Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Silambarasan's Eeswaran has been doing an impressive job at the box office.

The rural entertainer that released on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal, opened to an average response at the theatres. The film upon its release was highly appreciated for the actor's performance as a young man from a rural background, dialogue delivery, whistle-worthy dialogues, impeccable direction and songs.

On the day of its release, the film garnered a net collection of Rs 2 crore at the box office (India). As per film analysts, the Simbu-starrer has acquired a net collection of Rs 1.5- 2 crore on Day 2 with its theatrical run in India. Well, the fans and followers of the celebrated actor are quite happy with the film and are expecting Eeswaran to surpass his previous release Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven's box office collection.

Eeswaran helmed by Suseenthiran features Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role. Veteran director Bharathiraja is also a part of the rural drama. The other star cast of the film includes Bala Saravanan, Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Manoj Bharathiraja, Stunt Silva and Bava Lakshmanan. The songs for the film have been composed by celebrated music director Thaman, best know for his composition in the 2011 action-comedy film Osthe.

Produced by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their respective banners Madhav Media and D Company, the film's dubbed versions have been released simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

