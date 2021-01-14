Eeswaran Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Simbu's highly anticipated film Eeswaran has released today (January 14, 2021) coinciding with Pongal. The rural drama directed by Suseenthiran has also become the latest victim of piracy. Eeswaran has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz.

Notably, the leak of the film might affect its collection at the box office.

In the rural entertainer, Simbu will be playing the role of a young man, Eeswaran who enters the life of Periyasamy (played by Bharathiraja) to help him resolve his 2-decade old familial dispute and to make the family members understand the true meaning of togetherness.

The other star cast of the film includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Bala Saravanan, Nandita Swetha, Harish Uthaman, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Manoj Bharathiraja, Stunt Silva and Bava Lakshmanan. Backed by Balaji Kapa, KV Durai and MD Sharafudeen under their respective banners Madhav Media and D Company, the film has music composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman.

Eeswaran has songs crooned by singers Ananthu, Deepak, Thaman, Aravind Srinivas, Roshini JKV and ML Gayatri. Interestingly, one of the songs of the film, 'Mangalyam' has been sung by Silambarasan himself.

On a related note, the film's dubbed versions have been released simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Though the film along with Vijay's Master was given permission for 100% seating capacity by the Tamil Nadu government, the central government recently passed a notice to revoke and make it 50% seating capacity again in the state.

Also Read: Eeswaran Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About The Simbu Starrer

Also Read: Silambarasan TR Starrer Eeswaran's OTT Release Postponed; Deets Inside