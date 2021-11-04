Enemy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Netizens have been showering praises on Vishal-Arya's latest release Enemy, which hit the theatres on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival. With positive word of mouth and favourable reviews on social media, it is evident that the film has been able to make an impression on the audience. According to reports, Enemy has already overshadowed Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which also released in theatres today.

Well, the Vishal-starrer has also become the latest to get leaked on infamous piracy based websites. Reportedly, the actioner has leaked on websites and platforms like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. With its leak, the film's collection might get impacted to a great extent.

Penned and helmed by Anand Shankar, the film has music and cinematography department handled by S Thaman and RD Rajasekhar. Enemy's background score has been composed by Sam CS. So far, the film's 4 songs have been released including 'Pathala', 'Tum Tum', 'Little India' and 'Run and Die'. Notably, 'Run and Die' has been composed by Sam.

Annaatthe Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Enemy Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About Vishal-Arya's Actioner!

The film's shooting began in November 2020 and was wrapped up on July 12 this year. Starring Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Malavika Avinash, G Marimuthu and George Maryan, Enemy has editing carried out by Raymond Derrick Crasta. Backed by S Vinod Kumar under Mini Studios, the film has been distributed by Ayngaran International.

Enemy's Telugu version with the same title has also been released today along with the original.

On a related note, Vishal will next be seen in Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Laththi and Thupparivaalan 2. Arya, on the other hand, has Nalan Kumarasamy and Shakti Soundar Rajan's yet-to-be-titled films.