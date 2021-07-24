Enemy Teaser Out: Vishal-Arya Starrer Promises An Edge Of The Seat Thriller!

Vishal-Arya's Enemy is all over the news. The actioner's highly awaited teaser has launched today (July 24), leaving a lasting impression on the netizens. Unveiling the film's teaser, director Anand Shankar wrote on his Twitter handle, "ENEMY teaser is out now. Hope you all like it."

The 1-minute-40-second long video filled with intriguing shots and action sequences speaks volumes about both the handsome actors' characters. The teaser has been receiving positive response from the audience. Fans indeed can't stop gushing over the stunts, action sequences and of course their face-off shown towards the end of the teaser. No doubt, the teaser looks promising and we just can't wait to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on screen.

Check out the teaser here!

The first look posters of the duo's characters were released by the makers earlier. Reportedly, Vishal and Arya will be locking horns in the action thriller. The two actors will also be performing high-octane stunts in the film that promises goosebumps.

Well, Enemy marks the stars' second collaboration after their 2011 actioner Avan Ivan directed by Bala. Interestingly, Vishal and Arya share a special and warm camaraderie in real life and therefore fans can't wait to see them together on-screen after almost 10 years.

Written and directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy is backed by S Vinod Kumar under his home production banner Mini Studios. Also featuring Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas and Prakash Raj in prominent roles, the film's technical crew includes music composer S Thaman, editor Raymond Derrick Crasta and cinematographer RD Rajasekhar.