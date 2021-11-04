Enemy Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Vishal-Arya’s Actioner!

The Tamil movie buffs are overjoyed today, as they finally got to witness an interesting clash in theatres after months. Rajinikanth's family entertainer Annaattthe and Vishal-Arya's actioner Enemy are indeed having a neck and neck contest at the theatres and fans can't keep calm. The two films have been getting terrific responses from audiences and critics alike.

Talking about Enemy, audiences are all praise for the film. The well-scripted storyline, high octane fight-action sequences featuring the leading men, up to par narration and splendid performances of the other actors have worked in favour of the film. The visual effects in the film have also impressed the audience and it is evident in a few of the reviews shared by netizens on social media. Fans and followers of the handsome hunks are already on cloud nine as they now celebrate the film's success and its clash with Annaatthe by trending hashtags #Enemy, #Vishal and #Arya on Twitter.

Annaatthe Release: Rajinikanth Starrer's First Day First Show Timing Is Here!

MGR Magan Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Details Here

Written and directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy has Miranalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas as the female leads. Also featuring actors like Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Malavika Avinash, G Marimuthu and George Maryan, the actioner is backed by S Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios.

The Vishal-starrer's technical team include cinematographer RD Rajasekhar and music directors Sam C (score and a song) and S Thaman. Enemy's editing is carried out by Raymond Derrick Cresta.

On a related note, the film has also released in Telugu with the same title. The actioner marks Vishal's second film to release post the pandemic after Chakra. As for Arya, his 3 films were released after the pandemic including Teddy, Sarpatta Parambarai and Aranmanai 3.

Well, as the film becomes the talk of the town, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Vishal-Arya's Enemy.