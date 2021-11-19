Etharkkum Thunindhavan Release Date: Makers Share A Special Video Featuring Suriya To Announce The Big News!

Suriya fans are on cloud nine! After almost two years of his previous theatrical release, Suriya is all set to present his next titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan on the big screens. The rural entertainer will release in cinemas on February 4, 2022.

Announcing the big news, the makers of the film tweeted through their official Twitter handle, "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on Feb 4th, 2022!"

Along with the tweet, the team also unveiled a special video featuring the leading man who can be seen in a celebratory mode. Well, the news has indeed enthralled his legion of fans, who have been eagerly waiting for his film's theatrical release for long now. Let us tell you that Suriya's 2 films namely Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were released on OTT platforms. On the other hand, he was also a part of the Tamil anthology titled Navarasa. Though the two films turned out to be the actor's most successful ventures, the anthology failed to impress the audiences. A number of production ventures of the actor were also released on Amazon Prime Video.

On a related note, his latest release Jai Bhim has surpassed the rating of classic films like The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather on movie database IMDb.

Coming back to Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the actor started dubbing for the film recently. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film features an extensive star cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash, Devardarshini, Subbu Panchu and Ilavarasu.

Backed by Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures, Etharkkum Thunindhavan's technical crew members include cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor Ruben and music composer D Imman. For the unversed, Sun Pictures is also backing films like Beast, Thiruchitrambalam, SK 16 and Chandramukhi 2.

Suriya's previous theatrical release was Kaappaan directed by KV Anand. The film also starring Mohanlal and Arya released in 2019.