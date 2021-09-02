Etharkkum Thuninthavan: Suriya-Pandiraj Wrap Up The 51 Days Long Schedule

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the first collaboration of Suriya and director Pandiraj. The shooting of the project has been progressing in Karaikudi for the past few months. As per the latest reports, Suriya and Pandiraj have now wrapped up the 51 days long schedule of Etharkkum Thuninthavan.

The exciting update was revealed by the filmmaker himself with a social media post, recently. "#EtharkkumThuninthavan #ET Completed 51 days long schedule today . Sun and rain couldn't stop our speed. what a hard working team . unbelievable effort. Thank u @Suriya_offl sir @sunpictures @RathnaveluDop sir and everybody 🙏❤️🤗," wrote Pandiraj on his Twitter post.

According to the sources close to Etharkkum Thuninthavan, director Pandiraj and his team are planning to wrap up the shooting of the Suriya starrer with a 7 days long schedule. If the reports are to be believed, the final schedule of the rural family entertainer will commence after a short break.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer narrated in a rural backdrop, reportedly features Suriya in an action-packed role. The Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema is appearing in a unique get-up in the Pandiraj directorial, with a long hairdo and mustache. Suriya's first look poster from the project, which was released on the actor's 46th birthday, had taken social media by storm.

The Suriya starrer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, one of the most celebrated banners of contemporary Tamil cinema. Priyanka Arul Mohan, the Doctor fame actress appears as the female lead in Etharkkum Thuninthavan. The Pandiraj directorial features Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, and so on in the other key roles. D Imman composes the songs and original score for the movie. Rathnavelu is the director of photography. The project is slated to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2022.