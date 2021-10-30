Exclusive: Suriya Says Jyotika’s Performance In Ponmagal Vandhal Gave Him Hope And Belief For Jai Bhim!

Post the tremendous success of Soorarai Pottru, Suriya is back with another film, this time a courtroom drama titled Jai Bhim. Helmed by Journalist-turned-director TJ Gnanavel, the sociopolitical drama is releasing on November 2, ahead of the Diwali festival. Jai Bhim is the third film to release from Jyotika and Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment as part of their four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming film is making all the right noises with its potent yet touching teaser, trailer and songs. Jai Bhim also featuring the likes of Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijimol Jose, Rao Ramesh, K Manikandan and Sibi Thomas, follows a tribal woman, whose life takes a turn for the worse, when her husband is arrested on false charges. To seek justice, she beseeches an advocate to help her. Inspired by real-life events, the film will have Suriya playing the role of advocate Chandru. The actor will be seen playing an advocate for the first time in his illustrious acting career.

The Ayan actor is adept at playing intense roles, however, this time, the story and other characters in Jai Bhim are itself vehement, which might have posed a big challenge for the actor. When asked about the same and the references he had in mind while playing advocate Chandru, Suriya in an exclusive tête-à-tête with Filmibeat said, "It was his (Justice K Chandru) book, his attitude and a lot of inputs from Chandru sir's wife, the person he is, how he behaves and how he thinks. So all that helped us with the writing and how I should be behaving in front of the camera. So I didn't have to take references from another film, actor or character. We had a real-life person right there with us. He also happened to come to our shooting spots and he was helping us through the film. Whenever we would bounce an idea to him, he was available. He gave a lot of blessings to get this film right. (Laughs) My wife (Jyotika) did a film just before mine. She did a courtroom drama for Ponmagal Vandhal, one of the first films that released on Amazon Prime Video. I think she was brilliant in that film and it gave me hope and belief that you don't have to do so many other things which you have in mind. Just be right there in the emotion and you convey it."

"Definitely, after doing 3 or 4 cop films, suddenly playing a lawyer was a contrast for me. The body language I usually used to do, I had no option to do all that. I couldn't even walk left and right. In the high court, you just stand, sit and you don't use your hands. So the body language was also restricted when I had to reflect on something or wanted to use my emotions. It was all controlled and that was not my comfort zone, but I believed in it and we have done it. I think it is very true to what happens in a high court and I believe that has added a new dimension to whatever I have done earlier", shared the Kollywood actor.

On a related note, Suriya has Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Rocketry (cameo appearance) in the pipeline.