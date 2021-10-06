Exclusive: Udanpirappe Director Era Saravanan Says He Didn’t Know It Was Jyotika’s 50th Film!

Udanpirappe, the Jyotika led film is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on October 14, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. Helmed by director Era Saravanan, the rural drama also stars M Sasikumar in the lead role. As per the recently released trailer, the two well-liked actors will appear as siblings in the highly awaited film.

Udanpirappe is the second film out of the four flicks from Suriya-Jyotika's 2D Entertainment to release on the popular OTT platform in 2021. On the flip side, the heart-warming drama is Jyotika's milestone project as it marks the 50th film of her illustrious career.

Well, when Filmibeat queried about his significant association with the celebrated actress, during the trailer launch of the film, an evidently excited Era Saravanan said that he was thrilled about bagging the project. In fact, he also went on to reveal that he had no idea that Udanpirappe is Jyotika's 50th project as an actress. Saravanan shared, "To be frank, if I had known that it was Jyotika ma'am's 50th film, I would have definitely requested the team to look for another director. I am saying this because for an artist his/her 25th or 50th project is very crucial. In villages, there is an event where people run with a burning torch. A person hands over it to another and the chain continues until the final person takes it to a place where a huge crowd is gathered. Well similarly, it has been a huge responsibility for me and I would like to thank all the directors who have so far helmed Jyotika ma'am's projects. But truly I didn't know that it was her 50th film. If I had known I would have been conscious of whether I would be able to do justice with her and Udanpirappe. What I don't understand until this time is the very fact how she and the team trusted me with the milestone project."

Further, thanking the entire team for trusting him with the milestone project, he said, "Many have been praising Udanparippe including Imman sir (the film's music director), and post that I am sure that Jyotika ma'am can proudly tell people that it is her 50th film. Thank you Suriya sir and Raaja sir for the support and for trusting me with the project. I am honoured."

Well, Era Saravanan's revelation is truly surprising and we are sure this might have also astonished movie buffs and Jyotika's legions of fans, who are now eagerly awaiting the film's release on Amazon Prime Video. Let us tell you that the director is only a film old. His maiden venture was Kathukutty (2015) starring Soori. Interestingly, the actor is also a part of Udanpirappe which features Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedithaa Sathish and Sija Rose in supporting roles.

Penned by Saravanan, the film's technical team includes cinematographer R Velraj and editor Ruben.