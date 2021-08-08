Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Birthday: Vikram Team Wishes The Actor With A Stunning Poster!

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is celebrating his 39th birthday today (August 8, Sunday). As always, the talented actor had a simple birthday celebration this year with his wife Nazriya Nazim and family members. However, team Vikram wished Fahadh Faasil on his birthday by releasing a stunning poster of the actor from the movie.

In the highly promising monochrome poster features the National award winner in a mysterious look. Fahadh Faasil's new poster from Vikram has totally impressed both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences and has been going viral on social media. Expectations are riding high on both the Kamal Haasan starrer, and Fahadh's character in the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the project revealed Fahadh Faasil birthday poster through his official Twitter page, and wrote: "Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil #happybirthdayfafa." However, the makers have not revealed any details of the talented actor's character from the project.

Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil ✨#happybirthdayfafa pic.twitter.com/po2j9Gk4eX — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 8, 2021

The much-awaited first look poster of Vikram, featuring leading man Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi was revealed in July 2021, on social media. Kamal Haasan, who revealed the poster through his official social media pages, wrote: "Only valour should wear the crown " I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory !! Vikram...."