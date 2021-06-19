Gautam Kitchlu’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Kajal Aggarwal Wins The Internet; Says Love Is Beautiful

Kajal Aggarwal turned a year older today (June 19). On the occasion of her 36th birthday, fans flooded the internet with special messages and posts for the beautiful actress. Among them, a sweet wish arrived from her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Taking to his Instagram handle, Gautam shared a video, which is a compilation of 30 lovely pictures of them together which according to him sum up more than 3 lakh happy memories.

Along with the video, he shared a heartwarming note through which he expressed his definition of love. He wrote, "Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys. Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is....about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while :D P.S - I'm not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise.#loveisbeautiful."

Interestingly, Gautam also shared a few pictures of Kajal on his Instagram story and captioned them as, "Be with someone who looks at food like this, pushes you to take on new adventures and challenge yourself, always sees the glass half full. If you find them, you keep them and let them know how much they mean to you."

Well, both Kajal and Gautam have been sharing pictures of them together on social media and the former's latest post has definitely won the internet with many praising their beautiful bond. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Mumbai on October 30 last year.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Acharya, Hey Sinamika, Ghosty, Indian 2, Paris Paris and yet-to-be-titled films of Deekay and Praveen Sattaru.