Gautham Menon Expresses Shock As His Picture Appears In A Film Poster, Says He Haven’t Met The Director

Acclaimed director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to his Twitter handle to call out the makers of an upcoming film who have been circulating a poster featuring him through the official accounts of several Kollywood celebrities. Apparently, director Pa Ranjith shared the poster on his social media page to promote the film and congratulate the entire team including Gautham, when the Dhruva Natchathiram director took note of it. Retweeting the tweet, he wrote that he is shocked seeing people easily circulating his picture with the help of big names.

Mentioning that he has not even met the director of the film, Gautham tweeted, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in.I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."

This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster.Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily. https://t.co/CnMaB3Qo90 — Gauthamvasudevmenon (@menongautham) November 3, 2021

Notably, Pa Ranjith's tweet was taken down after the director reacted to it.

MGR Magan Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Details Here

Doctor Movie Day 25 Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Joins Rs 100 Crore Club!

Well, in the poster, which is still going viral on social media, one can see the actor's multiple snaps holding a revolver. The film and director's names have also been mentioned in the poster which are Anbuselvan and R Vinoth Kumar respectively. Now, as Gautham Menon's clarification tweet regarding the project garners the netizens' attention, many have started slamming the makers for their unjust attitude.

On a related note, the director was previously seen in the Netflix anthology web series Navarasa presented by Mani Ratnam. He is presently busy helming Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. He also has Dhruva Natchathiram and Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha in the pipeline.