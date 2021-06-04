GN Rangarajan, Director Of Kamal Haasan’s Popular Films Passes Away At 90; Ulganayagan Pens Emotional Note

Veteran Kollywood director GN Rangarajan passed away on June 3, 2021, due to age-related ailments. He was 90. The director was known for his collaboration with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. The duo had worked together in popular films such as Kalyanaraman, Maharasan, Meendum Kokila and so on. He is survived by his son GNR Kumaravelan.

GN Rangarajan's director-son GNR Kumaravelan informed about his demise on Twitter. He wrote, "My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength."

Well, GN Rangarajan's demise is indeed a big loss for Kollywood. Kamal Haasan is heartbroken by his mentor's demise. The actor took to his Twitter handle and mourned his death. Interestingly, he shared a statement in Tamil, in which he revealed that Rangarajan was the one who named his house 'Kamal Illam'.

In his statement, Kamal Haasan further said that GN Rangarajan was like his brother, who showered unconditional love on him. He called him pride of Tamil cinema and said that he had carved a niche for himself. Looks like Kamal is completely devastated with the loss of one of his favourite directors.

May his soul rest in peace!