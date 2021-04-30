Happy Birthday Ajith: 5 Times The Valimai Actor Made Headlines In A Big Way

Ajith Wins Gold Medal

In March 2021, Ajith surprised many after he received 6 medals including 4 gold at the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship while representing the Chennai Rifle Club. Also known as Mr. Perfectionist of Kollywood, the actor was time and again spotted practicing at the club before the tournament, which grabbed the attention of his fans who couldn't help but praise him for his dedication. Notably, the star has been taking part in the National Championship as well.

BTS Picture From The Sets Of Valimai

Thala Ajith made his fans go gaga over him after his first picture from the sets of Valimai circulated on social media post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Apparently, the picture was shared by the director of the film H Vinoth who along with the snap tweeted, "Here is the pic for you guys! #Valimai #ThalaAjith." In the picture, the actor was seen performing a bike stunt which awed many. Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the sequence was taken sans a body double. Well if true, that's impressive!

Thala Goes On A Road Trip!

Fans are not new to Ajith's cycling expeditions. However, his recent trip to Kolkata from Chennai became the talk of the town after his pictures from various locations went viral on social media. The actor along with his friend Suresh cycled their way to the City Of Joy by covering almost 30,000 km together.

Philanthropy During COVID-19

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajith extended a helping hand towards his people, when they needed their Thala the most. The Tamil star donated a whopping Rs 1.25 crore towards various Coronavirus relief funds. Reportedly, the actor has also been providing financial help silently to the needy.

Thala At His Best During COVID-19

Days after the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, Ajith and his team Dhaksha stepped out of their homes to help the government battle the virus. Under his guidance, the team of students from IIT Madras designed a drone, that helped Tamil Nadu's health department to spray disinfectants over the red zones, where the deadly virus was prevalent. Interestingly, the higher capacity drone could carry 16 liters of disinfectant and cover one acre in 30 minutes. The humanitarian activity of the superstar won the hearts of many, who couldn't stop but share overwhelming words of appreciation on social media, which indeed proved why the superstar is South's beloved Thala.

Filmibeat wishes Ajith Kumar a very happy birthday!