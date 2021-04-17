Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Throwback Pictures Of The Anniyan Actor We Can’t Get Enough Of!

Vikram and Ajith’s Ullaasam

This picture featuring Vikram and Ajith is from the 1997 action-romance film Ullaasam. The film helmed by director duo JD & Jerry received immense love from the audience. Well, not just on-screen, the actors also share an impressive camaraderie off-screen. Notably, Vikram has also given voice to Ajith for the latter's two films- Amaravathi (1993) and Paasamalargal (1994).

Dhruv Vikram and Vikram

This picture taken from the sets of Dhruv Vikram's debut film Adithya Varma is truly priceless. Vikram has time and again shared that the duo is more like best friends in real life and this picture indeed proves the point. Well, we wonder what the handsome father-son duo discuss during their free time! Any guesses?

Vikram-The Macho Man!

This throwback picture of Chiyaan Vikram is proof that he has been a fitness freak ever since his teen. We can't stop gushing over the actor's handsome look as he strikes a boxing pose for the shutterbug.

BTS Picture From The Sets of I

Remember Vikram's unrecognizable look from the 2015 film I directed by S Shankar? Though it looks easy, turning into another person through hours of make-over is not a cakewalk and this picture says it loud and clear!

When Thalapathy And Vikram Met

Despite being counterparts in the Kollywood industry, Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay have never shied away from supporting each other for their respective ventures. This picture taken from the success party of I came as a surprise to many as Vijay, who is known to be a reserved person was seen having a gala time with Vikram and the whole team.