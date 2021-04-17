Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Throwback Pictures Of The Anniyan Actor We Can’t Get Enough Of!
Kennedy John Victor aka Chiyaan Vikram is celebrating his 55th birthday today (April 17). Known as a multifaceted performer, the actor enjoys a huge fan following, thanks to his wooing on-screen presence, awe-inspiring acting chops, amazing physique, dance moves and last but not the least, his dedication and patience to portray multiple characters in just one film.
Not just that, the actor is a real charmer when it comes to his approach towards media and fans. From obliging fans with selfies to his quirky interaction with media and industry friends during award ceremonies, Vikram has time and again impressed many with his pleasing avatar.
Talking about his film career, there was never no turning back for the versatile actor after he kicked off his acting career with the 1990 film En Kadhal Kanmani. His brilliant performances in films including Pithamagan (2003), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), Iru Mugan (2016), I (2015), Gemini (2002), Sethu (1999), Kasi (2001), Saamy (2003), Anniyan (2005) and many others made him an instant favourite of the Tamil audience and also helped him bag several awards and achievements including 1 National Film Award and 4 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.
Well, as Vikram rings in his 55th birthday today, we bring to you 5 throwback pictures of the handsome actor that are pure gold.
Vikram and Ajith’s Ullaasam
This picture featuring Vikram and Ajith is from the 1997 action-romance film Ullaasam. The film helmed by director duo JD & Jerry received immense love from the audience. Well, not just on-screen, the actors also share an impressive camaraderie off-screen. Notably, Vikram has also given voice to Ajith for the latter's two films- Amaravathi (1993) and Paasamalargal (1994).
Dhruv Vikram and Vikram
This picture taken from the sets of Dhruv Vikram's debut film Adithya Varma is truly priceless. Vikram has time and again shared that the duo is more like best friends in real life and this picture indeed proves the point. Well, we wonder what the handsome father-son duo discuss during their free time! Any guesses?
Vikram-The Macho Man!
This throwback picture of Chiyaan Vikram is proof that he has been a fitness freak ever since his teen. We can't stop gushing over the actor's handsome look as he strikes a boxing pose for the shutterbug.
BTS Picture From The Sets of I
Remember Vikram's unrecognizable look from the 2015 film I directed by S Shankar? Though it looks easy, turning into another person through hours of make-over is not a cakewalk and this picture says it loud and clear!
When Thalapathy And Vikram Met
Despite being counterparts in the Kollywood industry, Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay have never shied away from supporting each other for their respective ventures. This picture taken from the success party of I came as a surprise to many as Vijay, who is known to be a reserved person was seen having a gala time with Vikram and the whole team.
