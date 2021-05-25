Happy Birthday Karthi: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Get Enough Of The Paiyaa Actor

Versatility

Unlike other actors who choose films keeping in mind their comfort zone, Karthi has always been open to unconventional storylines and diverse genres. Going by his filmography, from Paruthiveeran (2007) to recently released Sulthan (2021), the actor has been keen on experimenting through sundry characters. From playing a guy next door to a deadly prisoner, the handsome artiste has evinced that an actor doesn't necessarily need to be a chocolate boy on-screen to garner the hearts of the audiences.

Massy Transformation!

Karthi knows best to make heads turn especially with his massive transformation. After surprising many with his rough and tough look in the 2019 action thriller Kaithi, the actor recently amazed many with the poster release of his next Sardar helmed by PS Mithran. In the poster, the actor looked unrecognizable yet promising in the new avatar which intrigued many. Apparently, the actor will be playing the role of an elderly person in the highly anticipated film.

Bonding With Suriya

Like any other siblings, Karthi and Suriya had their share of rivalry during their childhood. The duo has also time and again revealed their conflicts during several media interactions. However, the two actors grew up to become a major support system for each other, eventually giving all their fans major sibling goals.

Well, when asked about his competition with Suriya in Kollywood during his interaction with India Glitz in 2012, Karthi called his beloved brother his inspiration and stated, "When you have a brother in the industry who is a competition to anybody, naturally you can't avoid it. He is always in front of you, showing that you can be surpassing your targets, you can set your own benchmarks and keep growing further and further. Naturally, he is an inspiration. I can never call him a competition. He's an inspiration. I learn a lot from him. Competitor is not the right word."

Welcoming Nature

The handsome actor is known for his polite behaviour and welcoming nature. A lot of times actors and actresses from various industries have expressed their excitement working with the star and the latest to join the league recently was none other than the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Marking her debut with Sulthan (2021) alongside Karthi, the beautiful actress during the trailer launch of their film thanked her co-star and revealed his welcoming nature towards her that indeed won many hearts. Expressing that the world needs more people like Karthi, she said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir. I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team."

Ardent Philanthropist

Back in 2012, the actor was highly praised after he revealed that he likes to reach out to kids in orphanages on his birthday as making them smile makes him happy and satisfied. Karthi and his family have been engaging in several philanthropic activities for the past several years. Recently, the actor along with Suriya and Sivakumar met Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu CM relief fund to combat COVID-19. Earlier, in 2020, the trio donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) workers, who lost their livelihood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The trio was also applauded for being thoughtful as they donated huge amounts during several calamities including Chennai and Kerala floods. Notably, Karthi is involved in several other charities and social service activities as well.