Happy Birthday Karthi: 5 Reasons Why We Can't Get Enough Of The Paiyaa Actor
Hailing from a family of superstars including brother Suriya, father Sivakumar and sister-in-law Jyotika, actor Karthi's entry into films was indeed a highly awaited one. Post pursuing a career in filmmaking from New York, the actor returned home with a bag full of dreams hand in hand with a dilemma of making a choice between direction and acting. "I always knew I wanted to be in films but I did not know exactly what I wanted to do. I loved movies and watched a lot of them", admitted Karthi in 2007 during his candid tête-à-tête with Rediff.com.
His journey from being an assistant director to Mani Ratnam to becoming an ace actor has been an inspiring one. Though he was juxtaposed a lot of times with his brother and Kollywood's heartthrob Suriya, Karthi gradually made people comprehend that his style of acting is entirely different and has nothing to do whatsoever with any other actor in the industry including the Soorarai Pottru star. With every film that came to his credit, the actor has proved his worth and has eventually climbed the ladder of success, thanks to his dedication and umpteen effort to pull off any role with utter ease.
Well, as Karthi rings in his 44th birthday today (May 25), we list five reasons why we can't get enough of the handsome actor.
Versatility
Unlike other actors who choose films keeping in mind their comfort zone, Karthi has always been open to unconventional storylines and diverse genres. Going by his filmography, from Paruthiveeran (2007) to recently released Sulthan (2021), the actor has been keen on experimenting through sundry characters. From playing a guy next door to a deadly prisoner, the handsome artiste has evinced that an actor doesn't necessarily need to be a chocolate boy on-screen to garner the hearts of the audiences.
Massy Transformation!
Karthi knows best to make heads turn especially with his massive transformation. After surprising many with his rough and tough look in the 2019 action thriller Kaithi, the actor recently amazed many with the poster release of his next Sardar helmed by PS Mithran. In the poster, the actor looked unrecognizable yet promising in the new avatar which intrigued many. Apparently, the actor will be playing the role of an elderly person in the highly anticipated film.
Bonding With Suriya
Like any other siblings, Karthi and Suriya had their share of rivalry during their childhood. The duo has also time and again revealed their conflicts during several media interactions. However, the two actors grew up to become a major support system for each other, eventually giving all their fans major sibling goals.
Well, when asked about his competition with Suriya in Kollywood during his interaction with India Glitz in 2012, Karthi called his beloved brother his inspiration and stated, "When you have a brother in the industry who is a competition to anybody, naturally you can't avoid it. He is always in front of you, showing that you can be surpassing your targets, you can set your own benchmarks and keep growing further and further. Naturally, he is an inspiration. I can never call him a competition. He's an inspiration. I learn a lot from him. Competitor is not the right word."
Welcoming Nature
The handsome actor is known for his polite behaviour and welcoming nature. A lot of times actors and actresses from various industries have expressed their excitement working with the star and the latest to join the league recently was none other than the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Marking her debut with Sulthan (2021) alongside Karthi, the beautiful actress during the trailer launch of their film thanked her co-star and revealed his welcoming nature towards her that indeed won many hearts. Expressing that the world needs more people like Karthi, she said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir. I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team."
Ardent Philanthropist
Back in 2012, the actor was highly praised after he revealed that he likes to reach out to kids in orphanages on his birthday as making them smile makes him happy and satisfied. Karthi and his family have been engaging in several philanthropic activities for the past several years. Recently, the actor along with Suriya and Sivakumar met Chief Minister MK Stalin to donate Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu CM relief fund to combat COVID-19. Earlier, in 2020, the trio donated Rs 10 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) workers, who lost their livelihood owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The trio was also applauded for being thoughtful as they donated huge amounts during several calamities including Chennai and Kerala floods. Notably, Karthi is involved in several other charities and social service activities as well.
Filmibeat wishes Karthi a very happy birthday!