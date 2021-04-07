    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Nithya Menen: Here’s What Makes The O Kadhal Kanmani Fame A Complete Actress

      By
      |

      Popular South Indian actress Nithya Menen is ringing in her 33rd birthday today (April 8, 2021). The diva is known as one of the finest actresses in the South Film Industry. Notably, she has worked majorly in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Born and brought up in Bengaluru, Nithya Menen has made her mark in the film world with her terrific acting talent and amazing screen presence.

      Not only in the South, but the actress has also featured in Hindi and English movies. Because of her outstanding work, she is considered as one of the complete actresses in the South Film Industry. Hence, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday, let's have a look at the qualities of Nithya Menen that make her a complete performer.

      No Language Barrier

      No Language Barrier

      After making her acting debut with the Kannada film Seven O'Clock in 2006, Nithya Menen didn't look back and worked in several Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Some of her notable films in the South are O Kadhal Kanmani (Tamil), Kerala Café (Malayalam), Ishq (Telugu), Janata Garage (Telugu), Kotigobba 2 (Kannada), Mersal (Tamil), Urumi (Malayalam) and so on. Notably, she also made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the sci-fi film Mission Mangal (2019).

      Courage

      Courage

      Nithya Menen is an A-list actress. Usually, top actresses do think about doing intimate scenes in movies or web series. However, Nithya is an exception. In her debut OTT project, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Nithya Menen did a kissing scene with actress Shruti Bapna. Well, her brave step caught everyone's attention and it proved her to be one of the courageous actresses in the film industry.

      Comfortable In Her Own Skin

      Comfortable In Her Own Skin

      Amidst the trend of having a fit body, Nithya Menen often gets trolled on social media over her chubby look and gets body shamed. Notably, the actress doesn't pay attention to such comments and feels that everyone should be comfortable with their own body and skin. While speaking about being body-shamed by people, Nithya had told Pinkvilla, "The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."

      Content Matters The Most

      Content Matters The Most

      Nithya Menen has been giving importance to content in her career. The actress also never hesitated to do cameo appearances in several films, just because of its content. Some of her appealing films are Urumi (Malayalam), Kanchana 2 (Tamil), Mission Mangal (Hindi), Praana (Malayalam), Ustad Hotel (Malayalam), Awe (Telugu) and so on.

      Filmibeat wishes Nithya Menen a Happy Birthday!

      Also Read : Nithya Menen To Team Up With Pawan Kalyan For Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake?

      Also Read : Nithya Menen's Lesbian Kiss Video From Breathe: Into The Shadows Sets Internet On Fire!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 8:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X