Happy Birthday Nithya Menen: Here’s What Makes The O Kadhal Kanmani Fame A Complete Actress

No Language Barrier

After making her acting debut with the Kannada film Seven O'Clock in 2006, Nithya Menen didn't look back and worked in several Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Some of her notable films in the South are O Kadhal Kanmani (Tamil), Kerala Café (Malayalam), Ishq (Telugu), Janata Garage (Telugu), Kotigobba 2 (Kannada), Mersal (Tamil), Urumi (Malayalam) and so on. Notably, she also made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the sci-fi film Mission Mangal (2019).

Courage

Nithya Menen is an A-list actress. Usually, top actresses do think about doing intimate scenes in movies or web series. However, Nithya is an exception. In her debut OTT project, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Nithya Menen did a kissing scene with actress Shruti Bapna. Well, her brave step caught everyone's attention and it proved her to be one of the courageous actresses in the film industry.

Comfortable In Her Own Skin

Amidst the trend of having a fit body, Nithya Menen often gets trolled on social media over her chubby look and gets body shamed. Notably, the actress doesn't pay attention to such comments and feels that everyone should be comfortable with their own body and skin. While speaking about being body-shamed by people, Nithya had told Pinkvilla, "The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn't matter, I'm given my due. That speaks more for me."

Content Matters The Most

Nithya Menen has been giving importance to content in her career. The actress also never hesitated to do cameo appearances in several films, just because of its content. Some of her appealing films are Urumi (Malayalam), Kanchana 2 (Tamil), Mission Mangal (Hindi), Praana (Malayalam), Ustad Hotel (Malayalam), Awe (Telugu) and so on.