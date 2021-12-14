Highest Grossing Tamil Movies Of 2021: Master, Karnan And Other Films That Ruled The Box Office In Tamil Nadu

Master

Vijay-starrer Master was one of the most anticipated films in India. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the film had got delayed by a year. Finally, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial got released in January 2021 and as expected it made big numbers at the box office. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles, Master collected Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu, and reportedly earned Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Annaatthe

The Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe is not an exception to the list. The Siva directorial made solid business at the box office. Interestingly, unlike previous Rajinikanth films, Annaatthe managed to collect more than Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and others in key roles, the film has approximately minted Rs 240 crore worldwide.

Doctor

Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role had performed exceptionally well at the box office. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial became the third-highest Tamil film of 2021. Also starring Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu and others in key roles, Doctor managed to earn Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Maanaadu

Silambarasan-starrer Maanaadu was released on November 25, 2021, in theatres. The film is doing good business at the box office. According to the latest reports, STR's film has reportedly managed to earn Rs 60 crore at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and it also stars SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. The closing numbers are yet to come.

Karnan

And, last but not the least is Dhanush-starrer Karnan. The film was released on April 9, 2021, in theatres. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is not only impressed critics but also the masses. Dhanush's film has collected Rs 46 crore in Tamil and approximately Rs 63 crore worldwide. The film also stars Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan Subramaniam and Yogi Babu in key roles.