Ilaiyaraja Files Complaint Against Kadaisi Vivasayi Makers: Reports

Vijay Sethupathi's Kadaisi Vivasayi is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited projects of the actor. With fans and followers of Makkal Selvan eagerly waiting for the film's release announcement, what has caught the attention of the masses is a buzz about a complaint filed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraja against the makers.

According to reports, the renowned music director has lodged a complaint with the Music Composers Association stating that the background score of the film was removed without his consent. He has allegedly stated in his letter that a new music director was roped in for the film without his knowledge.

Reportedly, the film's director M Manikandan was not impressed with the background music scored by Ilaiyaraja and had even requested him to make a few changes. Rumour has it that the music director refused to tune new music for the film, and so Manikandan decided to rework on it with the help of music director Santhosh Narayanan. Though reports are rife about the complaint lodged by Ilaiyaraja, neither the makers nor the music maestro has issued an official statement regarding the same.

Kadaisi Vivasayi backed by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Tribal Arts Production was initially slated to hit the theatres in December, however, the film's release is said to have delayed indefinitely. Starring Nallandi, Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rebecca Philip, the film's principal photography began in April 2018.

Talking about Ilaiyaraja, the music director recently made his debut appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York. The advertisement displayed on the iconic structure was part of a promotional campaign by music streaming platform Spotify.