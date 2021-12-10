Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal Quits The Kamal Haasan-Shankar Project?

Indian 2, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer is all set to be resumed soon. After a long delay and legal tussle between director Shankar and the producers, the shooting of the project is finally all set to be resumed soon. However, the latest reports suggest that leading lady Kajal Aggarwal is no more a part of Indian 2.

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kajal decided to quit the project as she is planning to start a family with her husband Gautham Kitchlu soon. The rumourmills suggest that the couple is now expecting their first child, and this led to the actress's exit from Indian 2.

As per the reports, the makers are planning to cast another actress for the role, and have approached Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia for the same. Even though Trisha was approached first, the actress is still unsure about taking up the project. This has led the makers to approach Tamannaah for the role. However, the final decision is yet to be made.

If Trisha Krishnan replaces Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady of Indian 2, the project will mark her third onscreen collaboration with Kamal Haasan and first collaboration with director Shankar. For Tamannaah, this project will mark her first professional collaboration with both the veteran actor and senior filmmaker.

Indian 2 will have Kamal Haasan playing the celebrated character Senapathi from the blockbuster movie Indian, once again. The much-awaited project features popular actor Siddharth in the lead role. Rakul Preet Singh is said to be playing the other female lead in the movie. The Shankar directorial will mark the final onscreen appearance of late actor Vivekh. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.