Indian 2: Madras High Court Asks Lyca Productions And Director Shankar To Settle The Issue

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 recently made it to the headlines after the makers of the film, Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court requesting to restrain director Shankar from committing to any other project before the political thriller.

The team reportedly accused the renowned filmmaker of not completing the film even after spending a major chunk of money out of the total budget. However, Shankar was later seen denying the allegations that he has abandoned the film. He also stated that the production house has no right whatsoever to stop him from doing whichever project he wants to take up.

Well, after hearing the two parties, reportedly, the court has now directed them to discuss and sort out the issue if possible. Notably, the court has also mentioned that if the parties fail to find a solution, it will result in a court order post which, there will be no social settlement. The hearing of the court is adjourned till April 28.

On a related note, Shankar has requested the court that he needs time to re-shoot the portions involving late actor Vivekh, who died recently (April 17) in Chennai following a massive heart attack. For those unversed, Indian 2 was the comedy actor's dream project as it marked his maiden collaboration with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Indian 2 is the sequel to Kamal's 1996 film Indian, which was also helmed by Shankar. Revolving around the theme of politics and corruption, the sequel features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth.

On a related note, Shankar has already announced his big projects including #RC15 with Ram Charan and Hindi remake of his psychological action thriller Anniyan with Ranveer Singh.