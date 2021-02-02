Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush & Producer Sashikanth Not On Talking Terms Over Film’s Netflix Release?

Looks like all is not well between Dhanush and Sashikanth S, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram. As per the latest report, the versatile actor is not happy with the producer's decision of taking the OTT route for the release of their highly-anticipated gangster drama.

Proving the reports and rumours right, Sashikanth has also unfollowed Dhanush on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Though there is no clarification about the duo's rift from any members of the team, it is said that Dhanush was longing to release the film in theatres.

Reportedly, the actor was quite happy and confident post the terrific response for Vijay's Master in theatres. If you may recall, Dhanush was the first among the actors to come forward and support Thalapathy-Lokesh Kanagaraj's decision of Master's theatrical release. He had also tweeted, "Vijay sir's Master releases on Jan 13th. It's a great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres."

Well, with the ongoing buzz about Dhanush and Sashikanth's rift going viral on social media, fans and followers have extended their complete support to the actor and are hoping the makers reconsider the decision of OTT release.

On a related note, Jagame Thandhiram was initially slated to release in theatres in May 2020, however, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the action-thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj features Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo along with Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan.

Also Read: Jagame Thandhiram: The Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Project To Release In February?

Also Read: Jagame Thandhiram Gearing Up For An OTT Release; The Dhanush Starrer To Release On Netflix?