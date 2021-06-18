Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush Starrer Might Witness Spike In Viewership Due To WTC Final

Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on Netflix from today (June 18). The film will start streaming on the popular OTT platform from 12.30 pm. As fans await the premiere of one of the highly anticipated films which is releasing in 17 languages, what has now grabbed major attention is the ICC World Test Championship Final. Wondering what's the connection between these two?

Well, the Indian team spearheaded by Virat Kohli will be playing against New Zealand in the WTC Final in Southampton (England) today. However, latest report and UK Met forecast suggest that the match might get called off or delayed due to thundery rain. As per Sports Star, the spokesperson for the UK Met department was quoted as saying, "Friday (June 18) will be cloudy day with the long periods of heavy and thundery rain building in from the south from early morning. There's a yellow weather warning in places for thunderstorms active for Southampton from 6 am tomorrow to 6 am Saturday morning."

Well, considering the aforementioned weather update which might affect the final match between India and New Zealand, there are high chances that Indians might now divert their complete attention towards Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram. Interestingly, the match and film have become hot topics on social media already, with many discussing their change of plans. Notably, if rain interrupts the match, Jagame Thandhriam will surely witness massive viewership given its promising cast and crew.

Talking more about the film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Vadivukkarasi and Sanchana Natarajan. Jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the gangster drama has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and camera-cranked by Shreyaas Krishna.