Jagame Thandhiram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The Massive Release!

Marking the actor's second release post the COVID-19 pandemic and his first film to directly release on OTT platform, the gangster drama is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The Dhanush-starrer is streaming in 190 countries in 17 languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada etc.

Team Jagame Thandhiram

Backed by S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast including Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Ramachandran Durairaj, Roman Fiori, Muthukumar, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, Madurai Alaparai and Baba Bhaskar. Notably, south actress Sanchana Natarajan, who earlier appeared in Rajinikanth's 2018 science fiction film 2.0 is also a part of Jagame Thandhiram. She is playing the second female lead in the film.

Jagame Thandhiram Controversy

Much before its Netflix release announcement, the film turned heads after rumours of a rift between Dhanush and Jagame Thandhiram's producer Sashikanth made headlines. Reportedly, Dhanush wasn't impressed with the producer's decision to go for the film's OTT release, which was evident through the actor's tweets as well. Notably, the actor stayed away from the film's promotional activities, however, he shared the film's trailer expressing disappointment over the film's Netflix release.

Technical Team

The gangster flick's technical team includes some popular and talented faces of Kollywood including music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna and editor Vivek Harshan.