Jagame Thandhiram Gearing Up For An OTT Release; The Dhanush Starrer To Release On Netflix?

Jagame Thandhiram, the Dhanush starrer has been rumorued to be gearing up for an OTT release. If the latest reports are to be believed, Jagame Thandhiram is now all set to be released on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. The grapevines suggest that Netflix has bagged the exclusive streaming rights of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial.

Even though similar reports had gone around during the initial days of pandemic, the makers of Jagame Thandhiram had put the rumours to rest immediately. The production banner Y Not Studios had stated that the Dhanush starrer will get a theatrical release when the 'Jagam Heals', through the official Twitter page.

But this time, the Jagame Thandhiram OTT release reports are not just doing rounds as mere rumours. Several believable sources, including a few popular trade analysts, have hinted that the reports are true. Director Karthik Subbaraj and his team, on the other hand, have chosen to not react to the reports.

So, it has almost been confirmed that Jagame Thandhiram is indeed getting an OTT release. In that case, the leading man Dhanush and the makers of the movie might announce the big news in a couple of days. As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated Karthik Subbaraj directorial is slated to be released by the end of February or beginning of March, 2021.