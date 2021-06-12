Jagame Thandhiram: Joju George Reveals How He Bagged Dhanush Starrer!

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is gearing up for a Netflix release on June 18, Friday. The gangster thriller marks the Tamil debut of the popular Malayalam actor Joju George. In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam online media, Joju George opened up about his role in Jagame Thandhiram.

According to the Nayattu actor, he has been a huge fan of director Karthik Subbaraj ever since he watched Pizza. Even though he tried meeting him then, it didn't happen. However, Joju George finally got a chance to meet Karthik, while the casting of Jagame Thandhiram was progressing in full swing.

It was Vivek Harshan and Dimal Dennis, the editors of the Dhanush starrer, who introduced Joju George to Karthik Subbaraj. "I was asked to audition for this particular role, and Karthik narrated the scene. I was tensed as I was not fluent in Tamil then, but the director made me comfortable. Once I started performing the given scene, Karthik just smiled and I was on board," the actor revealed.

As per the reports, Joju George is playing the role of Shivadoss, a Tamil gangster who lives in London, in Jagame Thandhiram. Even though initially it was a small role, director Karthik Subbaraj decided to make it a full-fledged one after Joju was roped in for the project. In the interview, the actor hinted that his role in the Dhanush starrer is inspired by a popular Tamil cinema character.

Joju George, who is all praise for leading man Dhanush, revealed that he is an extremely supportive co-star. The Nayattu actor is extremely excited about sharing the screen with James Cosmo in the movie and revealed that the Game Of Thrones actor is the first Hollywood star he has ever met and worked with.